LG will not unveil G4 smartphone at MWC

LG will not unveil its next flagship, the G4, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the Korea Times reports.

A source familiar with the matter says the G4 might instead be released in April.

"LG Electronics decided not to release the G4 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) exhibition in Barcelona in March," a source said. "It may release it in April."

Another source gave a more detailed explanation as to why LG decided to push the release back a month. Apparently, LG didn’t want to be in the shadow of Samsung’s Galaxy S6 release, which is planned for MWC.

"Samsung usually releases its new flagship model in the first quarter of each year, and Apple in the second quarter," he said. "We need some in-between time to make a bigger splash."

ITProPortal previously reported that the LG G4 might not see the light of day before May 2015, the same time as the release of the G3 last year.

Rumour has it that a Snapdragon 810 will be powering the G4, unlike the Samsung Galaxy S6. Samsung decided to abandon Qualcomm's processor and develop its own processor, due to Snapdragon’s overheating in testing.

Qualcomm said its chips remained on track and it expected commercial devices to be available in the first half of this year, Korea Times reports.

"This is very rare that Qualcomm has responded to market rumors," said an official who is involved with the matter.

It is also rumoured that the G4 will have a 4K display and a 16 megapixel camera.