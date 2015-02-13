Pinterest set to introduce a Buy button this year

Pinterest is certainly making some changes to its formula, with another new introduction apparently on the cards – namely a Buy button.

This will be added to products and when clicked by users, will allow them to purchase the item directly from within the Pinterest app or website.

It follows news yesterday of the addition of app downloads for iOS users – popular apps can now be highlighted on the service, and users can click to download them to their iPhone or iPad, again all without leaving the Pinterest network.

The move, which is rumoured to be happening according to Recode’s sources (via Digital Trends), will likely see Pinterest take a small slice of the item being sold to help monetise the social network. Stripe will apparently handle transactions, the payments firm that Twitter and Facebook currently use.

As to when this concept will actually go live, it’s a little way off yet, but it is expected at some point this year, and likely within the next six months (so by the end of summer).

Pinterest did issue a comment on the rumour, but didn’t confirm it, merely stating: “Part of our strategy to help people discover new things, save them, and do these things in real life has always been to make Pins more useful.”