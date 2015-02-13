UK’s start-ups thriving outside of London

UK’s digital ecosystem is thriving and, more importantly, it’s breaking away from its ‘London-centric’ mindset, a recent study suggests.

In a report called ‘Tech Nation’, conducted by the technology cluster Tech City it’s said that 74 per cent of digital companies are now based outside the UK’s capital, London.

SETsquared, a partnership of the universities of Bath, Bristol, Exeter, Southampton and Surrey, is cited in the report as one of the organisations helping to support a ‘hotbed for future technologies’.

Nick Sturge, director at SETsquared’s centre in Bristol, says the report highlights a growing trend for digital and technological innovation in regions outside the capital.

“What’s interesting about the report is that it has identified that regional clusters vary greatly in expertise and that a focus on certain capabilities by local education institutions has led to sector specialisms in certain clusters,” he says.

“This is something we have seen first-hand at our five sites across the South. Take for example Bristol and Bath, where we have high volumes of silicon, embedded, enterprise and mobile software development, data management and analytics and EdTech entrepreneurs.”

According to the report, 79 per cent of respondents at Bristol & Bath say they have a network of entrepreneurs with whom they can share experience and ideas.

Nick says this highlights the importance of partnerships such as SETsquared, which give digital and technology start-ups access to a huge pool of like-minded people and seasoned mentors.

SETsquared is a community supporter of TechNation and works closely with TechCity to share its 12 years of expertise in growing high tech start-ups.

Since its inception SETsquared has supported over 1000 start-ups and helped them to raise over £1bn in investment. By 2025 SETsquared companies are expected to have added over £11bn to the UK GVA.