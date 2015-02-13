Whitepaper: Internet Security Threat Report

Symantec has established the most comprehensive source of Internet threat data in the world through the Symantec™ Global Intelligence Network, which is made up of more than 41.5 million attack sensors and records thousands of events per second. This network monitors threat activity in over 157 countries and territories through a combination of Symantec products and services such as Symantec DeepSight™ Threat Management System, Symantec™ Managed Security Services, Norton™ consumer products, and other third-party data sources.

In addition, Symantec maintains one of the world’s most comprehensive vulnerability databases, currently consisting of more than 60,000 recorded vulnerabilities (spanning more than two decades) from over 19,000 vendors representing over 54,000 products.

Spam, phishing, and malware data is captured through a variety of sources including the Symantec Probe Network, a system of more than 5 million decoy accounts, Symantec.cloud, and a number of other Symantec security technologies. Skeptic™, the Symantec.cloud proprietary heuristic technology, is able to detect new and sophisticated targeted threats before they reach customers’ networks. Over 8.4 billion email messages are processed each month and more than 1.7 billion web requests filtered each day across 14 data centres. Symantec also gathers phishing information through an extensive anti-fraud community of enterprises, security vendors, and more than 50 million consumers.

To keep reading, download the whitepaper below.

