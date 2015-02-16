Apple iPad Pro case photo leaked online

It’s another new week, and another Apple leak, with this one pertaining to the iPad Pro, or iPad Plus as it has also been dubbed – but whatever it ends up being called, this is Apple’s alleged larger iPad.

Photos of a case for the gadget have been shown by a Chinese iPad accessory catalogue, courtesy of that common source of leaks, Nowhereelse.fr (via BGR).

This would seem to be a bigger case fit for a 12in version of the iPad (or indeed 12.9in, if other rumours are to be believed), and it has a different design on the top and bottom of the case, which is consistent with the fact that the iPad Pro will supposedly boast four speakers – two at the bottom, and two up top. Presumably for better sound quality for presentations, and indeed watching movies on that large screen.

As always, though, you’ll be needing a fairly hefty pinch of salt to go with this one. The evidence that a supersized iPad is on the way is certainly mounting, though, and it definitely makes sense that Apple is going to try something new to spark tablet sales, which hit quite a slump last year.

Some have suggested that even the iPad Pro won’t be enough to prompt an iOS tablet recovery, though.

As mentioned, the tablet is likely to be either a 12.2in or 12.9in model, and will likely be produced with an optional stylus accessory.

