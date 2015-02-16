Apple poaches BBC Radio 1 DJ Zane Lowe

Apple seems to be eyeing up anyone with a skill, regardless of whether it fits with any of its current products or makes any sense.

The latest oddball pick up is BBC Radio 1 DJ Zane Lowe, who announced his last show will be on 5 March after a surprise job offer from Apple.

Lowe did not reveal specific job details, but it is likely the radio DJ will focus on curation and potentially the social side of Beats Music, expected to relaunch with iOS 9 in June.

Apple is working hard on making Beats Music a competitive service against Spotify and Rdio - the two major players in the music streaming industry - alongside offering various features to hopefully improve discoverability and retention.

Zane Lowe has been noted for his ability to spot upcoming talents like Adele, Ed Sheeran and the Arctic Monkeys, alongside grabbing exclusive interviews with Jay Z, Kanye West and Coldplay's Chris Martin.

His show on BBC Radio 1 has one of the largest followings, making the 41-year-old a prime candidate to work on curation and potentially new radio stations tied into Beats Music.

Apple is planning to launch Beats Music at £7.99, £2 cheaper than Spotify or Rdio. Cupertino managed to win over music corporations, who were previous stuck on the £9.99 per month model for music streaming services.

Perhaps Apple will offer more for the subscription, like having an artist page where they can talk to fans, or release new music to fans quickly. It is not clear how much social structure Beats Music will have, if any at all.