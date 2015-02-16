Daily deal: OKI b431dn Mono network laser printer for £119.99

Good morning, I hope you all had a great Valentine's day weekend with that special someone.

It might be Monday morning, but the loving hasn't stopped yet as we've found the OKI B431dn Mono network laser printer reduced from £251.50 to just £119.99.

If you've been looking for a new black and white printer for the office, but don't want to break the bank, this is the one for you.

This device is compact, easy to use and built for speed and efficiency, making it perfect for daily office use.

But I know what you're thinking; it's all about the specs, so let's see what the OKI has to offer:

• 33 Page Per Minute Print speed (Mono A4)

• Duplex enabled as standard - for automatic two-sided printing

• Network enabled as standard

• USB 2.0 connectivity, Parallel Port

• Resolution - 1200 x 1200 dpi Pixels

• Processor - 330MHz

• Standard Memory - 64MB

• Paper handling - A4, A5, A6, B5, Letter, Legal

• Supplied with starter toner cartridge

• 3 year on-site warranty (requires product registration with OKI).

If this printer fits the bill, click the 'Buy Now' button above or below to get one for yourself.