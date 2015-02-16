Digital Barriers secures contract with major European railway operator

Surveillance technology provider Digital Barriers has announced it has secured an initial contract with one of Europe’s largest railway operators.

The company will supply the railway operator with its Integrated Surveillance Platform (ISP) for the protection of train and freight depots.

Valued at approximately €280,000 (£210,000), the contract is expected to be delivered in the current financial year.

The name of the railway operator wasn't mentioned.

ISP provides real-time video surveillance and intrusion alerts for remote and inaccessible locations, and can also be used for protection of various infrastructural objects such as oil and gas installations, as well as border protection, maritime security and law enforcement, the company said in a statement.

Zak Doffman, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Barriers commented, saying the deal is significant for Digital Barriers: "Although modest in revenue terms, this is very significant for Digital Barriers providing an opportunity for us to scale up this initial deployment and to create a proven solution we can market widely across the sector,” he said.

“We have developed solutions to take ISP into the critical infrastructure and commercial sectors, beyond its traditional focus on defence and border protection, and this win in mainstream transportation is an early result of this effort. Our intellectual property is unique and enables a cost-effective means of maintaining real-time coverage of vast and often hostile territories.

"This competitive edge, evidenced by customer traction, gives Digital Barriers reason for confidence about further use of ISP across multiple customer sectors.”

The Digital Barriers team has been designing surveillance systems for rail and mass-transit networks for more than 20 years, giving unique insights into the challenges associated with deploying systems trackside, on rail and transit cars and throughout busy terminals.