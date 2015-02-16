First Megaupload creator imprisoned in the U.S.

The Megaupload team is known for their evasive and often times off-the-grid approach to authority, but Andrus Nõmm has become the first employee to the face the wrath of the U.S. court.

Nõmm's sentence is actually quite low, serving just one year in jail for his copyright infringement and piracy crimes. Nõmm pleaded guilty to working on Megaupload from 2007 to 2012, and claims he did realise the $400 (£260) in copyright damage.

It is not clear if Nõmm will have to pay the copyright holders in any of his own money, or if that rests solely on the owner of Megaupload, Kim Dotcom.

Some claim Nõmm has been able to weasel his way out of a much harsher sentence by giving up his fight to U.S. extradition, working with the government for an easier sentence.

The news of the first capture could bring the case back into the U.S. government's front-page, potentially leading to even more extradition requests for New Zealand-based Kim Dotcom, the front runner of Mega and MegaChat.

Dotcom claimed he was almost out of pocket due to the legal battles from the U.S., costing him over $10 million (£6.50 million), despite owning a mansion in New Zealand, running a company and the Internet party for government.

It appears Mega is not yet profitable, due to its large free storage option and lackluster amount of revenue tools. MegaChat is the new messaging service focused on privacy and secure servers, but it too lacks clear revenue routes.

Plenty of whistleblowers and torrenters seem to fear the U.S. courts more than Russia, New Zealand and Ecuador. Edward Snowden claims he will not return to the U.S. until he is given a fair trial, not some backdoor courtroom where he stands no chance.

Similar complaints have been echoed by Julian Assange and Kim Dotcom, who both believe they will be treated unfairly in the U.S. court of law.