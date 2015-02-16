Flip-phones experience resurgence of popularity in Japan

Over in Japan, flip-phones are becoming more popular – or at least that was the trend throughout last year.

According to a Reuters report, shipments of flip-phones increased by almost six per cent over the course of 2014, with 10.6 million of the old-style handsets being pushed out onto the Japanese market.

This is according to figures from MM Research Institute, which also observed that smartphone shipments dropped by a similar amount – just over five per cent. In other words, more folks are turning from smartphones to flip-phones, for the obvious reason – the latter are cheap to purchase, and smartphones in Japan are a pretty darn expensive proposition.

Unlike the many surveys we see over in the UK about how indispensable smartphones are, and how checking Facebook on the go is more vital than running water and so forth, the Japanese appear to be able to live without smart features on their handsets. Basic net connectivity and email will do many folks.

Japan is something of a law unto itself when it comes to the smartphone market, and last year, the Board of Education declared that secondary school kids should be prevented from using smartphones after 22:00 in the evening – by handing their phones over to parents at that time, until 6:00 the following morning.