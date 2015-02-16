AIR 2015 is the world’s first drone entertainment show

The potential for drones to aid surveillance, delivery services, and photography has been well-documented, but how entertaining are they?

Well, we are about to find out, as Amsterdam hosts AIR 2015, the world’s first drone entertainment show.

The details surrounding AIR 2015 are somewhat scarce for the time being, but tickets are reported to go on sale soon, with the event’s promoters promising a thrilling showpiece.



“In this high energy and explosive show, drones will take centre stage to bring a collaboration and fusion of music, video, projections and special effects,” the event’s website explains. “AIR allows you to experience a variety of ballet and battles, races and lasers, circus, illusions and most of all magic from hundreds of drones.”

The flashy trailer for the event suggests that the AIR will use a number of drones to put on a circus show of sorts, involving “ballet and battles,” “races and lasers,” and “magic and machines.”

While the hype surrounding drone technology continues to grow, it has still seen relatively little consumer adoption and perhaps, even less commercial use. While costs have prevented drones from getting into the hands of the mainstream public, government regulations have often stood in the way of businesses keen to adopt the technology.

Amazon’s Prime Air drone delivery service was dealt another blow this week, after the Federal Aviation Authority proposed a number of limitations on the use of commercial drones, including that they must remain within eyesight of the operator at all times.

Although AIR claims to be the world’s first drone entertainment show, a number of smaller spectacles involving unmanned aircraft were displayed during this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. Last year, Disney also filed a patent application to use drones as part of its live entertainment shows.

