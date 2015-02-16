LG G4 to launch mid-April according to new report

LG might be holding off from Mobile World Congress (MWC) on March 1st to release its flagship smartphone - the LG G4 - instead launching it at a standalone event in mid-April.

The new report comes from Korea Times citing industry sources, who claim LG is focused on launching the event without the fanfare from other big announcements.

While the mid-April launch does keep LG away from the launch of the Galaxy S6, HTC One M9 and Huawei Ascend P8, the Apple Watch will also launch sometime in April.

It might not be in the same product category, but the Apple Watch is considered the biggest gadget launch of 2015, and might sink all of LG's spotlight if it launches in the same week.

LG is using the same tactic it did last year, where it waited a few months after the release of several key flagships. It puts the LG G4 in the middle of the Galaxy S6 and iPhone 6S launch, which seems to work in 2014.

In 2015, it might be harder, especially if Samsung wins back customers disappointed in the Galaxy S5. The Galaxy S6 will reportedly feature an all-metal design and new scaled-back interface, utilising Microsoft apps instead of usual Samsung bloatware.

LG will be launching a new smartwatch at MWC 2015 - the Watch Urbane - an all metal design running Android Wear. Several other manufacturers will be launching wearables, including Huawei and ZTE.