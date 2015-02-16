Lizard Squad attacks Xbox Live (again) and disses Kim Dotcom

Lizard Squad is no group of 'infamous' or 'notorious' hackers.

I'm now convinced that the hacker group Lizard Squad is actually a group of concerned parents, because once again they turned their attention to the Xbox Live network and knocked it offline.

First reports of the network being offline came on Monday, 16 February at around 5AM GMT. Four hours later, the network’s Status dashboard still shows limited connectivity.

The hacker group Lizard Squad claimed responsibility for the attack, posting on their Twitter account: “Xbox (360) Live #offline”, some 40 minutes after the first reports of the incident.

[embed]https://twitter.com/LizardPhoenix/status/567181171931758593[/embed]

They also said they had help from another hacker group called Like No Other (LNO):” XBL attack was done with the help of our associates from LNO: @LNOuNiTy @LNOVenom @Guidelines @we_are_lno”.

Lizard Squad became known worldwide after they attacked and knocked offline both Microsoft’s Xbox Live network, and Sony’s PlayStation Network.

Their last attack against the Xbox Live network stopped only when Kim Dotcom gave the group vouchers for his online cloud storage service Mega.

However, it seems as they didn’t enjoy his service: “One more thing: Tell KimDotcom to take his vouchers and shove them up his fat ass.”

[embed]https://twitter.com/LizardPhoenix/status/567184146850934784[/embed]

Lizard Squad have used distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks on Xbox Live and PSN previously as a way to promote its own DDoS-for-hire service known as LizardStresser.

IBTimes UK has contacted Microsoft for a comment, but at the time of publication, the company has not confirmed the reason for the outage.