Does Mozilla Firefox's latest update signal the death of Adobe Flash?

Mozilla is the latest partner looking to drop Adobe Flash on its web browser, following Google Chrome's early implementation of in-built flash and the decline of Flash on mobile.

The Mozilla Shumway project looks to offer the same capabilities of Flash embedded into the service, without having to download the plugin. It is already used for some video players on the Firefox browser.

Adobe Flash might seem like a non-existent service nowadays, but there are still plenty of flash games, animations and video players that rely on Adobe's service to run.

This makes Mozilla's job of scouring the internet for all traces of Flash even harder, to replicate the functionality on its Firefox browser to avoid any user complications.

Most video players are moving to HTML5, the open service, which does not need a plugin. YouTube now loads the HTML5 player by default, and Netflix is looking to switch to HTML5 by 2018 from Microsoft Silverlight.

"The Firefox Nightly channel now uses Shumway to play Flash videos on Amazon.com," said Mozilla programmer Chris Peterson in a mailing list message. "The Shumway team has been improving compatibility with Flash video players and will whitelist more Flash video sites soon."

Mozilla Shumway might not be the kicker to get Firefox more popular than Internet Explorer or Google Chrome - both surpassing Firefox in market share - but it certainly shows Mozilla is still focused on the web browser.

In recent years, Mozilla has been working on its mobile browser and OS, trying to make a slash in the budget countries against Android. Numbers have not been released on Firefox OS success, but we would be surprised if it was over 1 per cent.