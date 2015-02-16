Nintendo finally cancels TVii service for Europe

In what won’t come as much of a surprise to the vast majority of Wii U owners, Nintendo has cancelled plans to bring its TVii service over to the UK and Europe.

Over in the US, Wii U owners had TVii pretty much from the get-go (the console was supposed to launch with it, actually, but it was delayed slightly even Stateside), and then Nintendo promised the service for Europe at some stage in 2013.

It quickly became clear that select European countries weren’t going to get TVii in 2013, and then we all gave up as 2014 rolled on through, with still no sign of TVii arriving.

Now Nintendo has officially announced that TVii has been canned for Europe.

The company said in a statement: “At Nintendo of Europe, we continue to challenge ourselves to develop a range of entertaining experiences for all to enjoy. Due to the extremely complex nature of localising multiple television services across a diverse range of countries with varied licensing systems, regrettably we have taken the decision not to launch the Nintendo TVii service within the European region.”

“Although on this occasion we did not anticipate such challenges, we will always strive to develop a range of entertaining experiences for all our users to enjoy.”

Nintendo noted that it has launched the Nintendo Anime Channel providing anime content on-demand to 3DS users, offering the likes of Pokémon, Kirby, and Inazuma Eleven.