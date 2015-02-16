Samsung started mass-producing 14-nanometre chips

South Korean tech giants Samsung started mass-producing the processor featured in its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S6.

The company is using a finer, 14-nanometre FinFET technology, said to be faster, more reliable and less energy-consuming.

"Samsung is ready to ship Exynos 7 Octa mobile application processors to our major clients. This chip is the industry's first to be produced using a 14-nanometre FinFET process on a three-dimensional (3D) transistor structure," Samsung said in a statement.

The Exynos will power Samsung’s Galaxy S6, to be unveiled on 1 March, a day ahead of the World Mobile Congress (WMC) in Barcelona.

This processor is the first one to feature a 14-nanometre technology, down from previously used 20-nanometres.

Samsung claims the new processor could be up to 20 per cent faster, and should use 35 per cent less power.

Apple, Qualcomm and nVidia are already in line, waiting for their shipments of the chip, the company says.

"Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia and Sony will be our key clients. Samsung technology effectively packs more processing power into a smaller space and consumes less power with advantages in pricing," said a Samsung official.

"We have no problem meeting clients' demands," Kim Ki-nam, president of the company's semiconductor division, told reporters recently.

"This is a breakthrough for Samsung. Samsung's logic chip division will turn profitable. We expect the division to generate 1.1 trillion won (approximately £647.8b) in operating profit this year," said Hi Investment analyst Song Myeong-sup, KoreaTimes reports.

Samsung recently announced it will ditch the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 from the Galaxy S6 because it was overheating during testing.