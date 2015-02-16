VAIO returns with two new hybrid laptops

VAIO might not have the market presence it did ten years ago - especially with the recent sale by Sony - but it is still an exciting brand to look out for in the laptop market.

The two new hybrid laptops are the first from Japanese Industrial Partners (JIP), the new owners who acquired the VAIO brand late last year.

Named the VAIO Z and VAIO Canvas Z, the two laptops represent the top of the range for the brand. It looks like JIP is conforming to the usual design of laptops, but with the classic sleek black finish.

Both laptops have a 'multi-flip' mode allowing for tablet, laptop or outward screen usage. This gives the VAIO Z new flexibility, while maintaining the same design and performance of the usual high-end VAIO laptop.

The VAIO Z features a 13.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 15.5 hours of battery life. The VAIO Canvas Z features a 12.1-inch QHD (2560 x 1704) display and this will be completely detachable from the main frame.

It is certainly interesting for VAIO to return to the laptop market, considering rumors of a VAIO branded smartphone and potentially an Android TV, however the two laptops will only be available in Japan to start off.

The new VAIO Z doesn't come cheap, in Japan it will cost 900,000 yen (approx. £1048) around the same price range as the Windows Surface Pro 3, MacBook Pro or 13-inch MacBook Air.