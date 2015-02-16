Whoscored.com goes mobile with new app

Football fans with Apple’s mobile devices around the world, rejoice, for a live scores football app for you is here!

The football statistics website WhoScored.com announced the launch of their app, providing football fans with in-depth football stats information in a convenient and easy to use format.

The app is available to download for free on iTunes, while the android version is announced for “later this year,” it says in the official press release.

The release states the app will allow users to stay up to date with live scores, team and player statistics, ratings, statistical characteristics, previews and articles.

The app will allow fans to choose their match selection where they can receive live goal alert push notifications as well live performance ratings, match commentary and in-play statistics such as dribbles, pass success rate, shots on target, interceptions.

The app will provide the latest team news, upcoming fixtures, results and tables, and will also come with a ‘best 11’ feature, which uses Whoscored.com’s player ratings to calculate best players in each league.

The WhoScored .com database is powered by Opta data, and covers 500 tournaments, 10,000 teams, and 100,000 players from the world’s top leagues including the Premier League, the English Championship, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, MLS, Brasileirao, Turkish Super Lig, Eredivisie, Russian Premier League, the Champions League and the Europa League.

“Our mission, via the WhoScored.com app, is to enable football fans from around the globe to stay up to date with all the latest football scores, news and statistics in a way that is easy and convenient for them”, said WhoScored.com co-founder and Managing Director, Cristiano Acconci.

