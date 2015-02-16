WP Engine launches in EMEA market with Tech City base

WP Engine, an SaaS content management platform for Wordpress websites and applications, has officially launched in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) market.

Founded in 2010 by serial entrepreneur Jason Cohen, WP Engine has established itself as a force in the WordPress hosting market. Along with providing a base for growth, the new London office will empower the company to better serve its existing European customers and partners, which number more than 3,000.

WP Engine’s MD Fabio Torlini said their goal is to help customers succeed: “Helping ambitious organisations achieve fast growth has always been a passion of mine, so joining WP Engine to drive sales and business success in EMEA is truly exciting.

“WP Engine has a compelling proposition with unparalleled customer service. Our goal is to create an environment that helps organisations create compelling content, put their customers first, and help them succeed. This year is key for WP Engine, and we look forward to embarking on our growth journey.”

Fabio Torlini was appointed in October 2014 as MD to lead WP Engine in the region.

WP Engine’s CEO Heather Brunner said websites have changed, and that organisations must adapt to these changes: “Organisations can no longer consider their website as just a tool for broadcasting information. It needs to be a constantly growing, evolving platform for enabling meaningful engagement with customers and users – brands have become publishers”.

“Our new London office is a highly strategic move and a core part of our expansion across EMEA.”It’s located within Second Home, an innovation hub in Tech City, London.

