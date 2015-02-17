Android 5.1 phones get first sighting in the Philippines

Distant Philippines are a dream location to many, but not only because it's an island nation, or because of the country's rich history, but also because it's one of the countries where the first Android 5.1 phones were spotted.

As Unbox.ph reports, Google unveiled and launched Android One phones in the Philippines on Tuesday.

They partnered with two local brand smartphone companies and unveiled the models MyPhone Uno and Cherry One, both devices being low-tier.

Both handsets tout 4.5-inch LCD displays with resolutions of 854 x 480. Inside is a 1.3GHz quad-core Mediatek MT6582 chip, paired with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage (8GB on the Cherry unit), Trustedreviews writes.

The devices also come equipped with dual-sim 3G connectivity, a 5-megapixel back and 2-megapixel front camera, a microSD slot, and a 1780 mA/h battery.

According to Unbox.ph, the Cherry One costs less than Php 5,000 (£73.6).

Android One is a standard created by Google for Android systems, mainly targeted at people buying their first smartphone and customers in the developing world.

Android One smartphones run software close to stock Android, without the often extensive vendor-specific modifications that many smartphone vendors apply.

This initiative, announced last year, is focused mostly on the emerging markets, and sees the giant offer guidelines to OEMs on producing low-cost, cheaply sold Android handsets.

Trustedreviews writes that Google reportedly forced the manufacturers to scrub off the OS version from their handsets’ spec sheets, which implies that we might not be seeing Android 5.1 rolled out to a wider user-base just yet.