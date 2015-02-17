Apple could be releasing two new phones this year

If there's one thing Apple is good at, it's attracting rumours.

Now I'm not saying that's all they're good at, as the number of sold iPhones and iPads around the world would easily contradict me.

What I am saying is that Apple is as good as selling its products, as it is in attracting rumours about them, and the newest one is that there will be two new smartphones coming this year.

'Again?,' you might wonder. Yes, again. But this time it's rumoured that Apple will release the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 7 this year – albeit not at the same time.

Knowyourmobile claims the iPhone 6S, a slightly cheaper model, could see the light of day alongside the Apple Watch during the first half of 2015.

And Pc Pro says The iPhone 6s/7 is likely to be introduced at a special event in Cupertino or San Francisco on 8 September 2015, because, well, that's where and when all new iPhones have been introduced before.

Apple seems to be a slave to habits - its usual pattern shows it unveils new phones on the second Tuesday in September each year.

“The new schedule is expected to stagger the releases of two devices in 2015 to capitalise on sales,” reports The Mail Online. “Apple could release the iPhone 6S to people who want to upgrade to a slightly cheaper model, before announcing its flagship iPhone 7 in the autumn.”

There are a lot of rumours about Apple's products going around, but most of them are based on the company's patterns of behaviour, which is why they're fairly plausible.

If we hear anything else, you guys will be the first to know.