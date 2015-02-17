Apple makes iWork free for all users

Apple has attempted to revamp the way its users access its documents by making the iWork web application a free-to-use service, providing a threat to its rivals’ Google Drive and Microsoft Office.

While the Cupertino-based company already tried to promote this free-to-use cloud service for buyers of Apple devices in 2013, this is the first time that Apple has widened its coverage to include non-Apple device users.

Under this new change, the office apps that make up iWork - such as Pages, Numbers and Keynotes – will be accessible via the redesigned iCloud beta, where it allows users to access documents through an existing or a new Apple ID.

Similar to other office apps, Apple’s iWork allows users to create documents, presentations and slides that come with templates to choose from, or in the case of Pages, graphic effects to make eyecatching marketing documents such as flyers and newsletters.

The only downside to this service is the fact that, while it is accessible even to non-Apple device owners, the web app would remain limited in extra features and editing options when compared to its desktop equivalent.

Nonetheless, it would still give any user the convenience of accessing their files on any web browser, on top of any Apple device they own.

Apple warns iOS device users though, that only an iOS8 software would ensure the user’s ability to access documents saved in iCloud.