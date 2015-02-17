Daily deal: Fujitsu ScanSnap iX500 A4 duplex Wi-Fi scanner £299.99

Happy Tuesday people and welcome to "My Way Day" the day in which you're encouraged to do whatever you want. Thankfully I love finding deals for you guys (and I was looking for an excuse to play more Frank Sinatra in the office), today we've found the Fujitsu ScanSnap iX500 A4 duplex Wi-Fi scanner reduced from £394.00 to £299.99.

The Fujitsu ScanSnap iX500 A4 duplex Wi-Fi scanner is one of the most advanced scanners I've ever seen and includes smart connectivity options that make the scanner a fantastic addition to an office.

With fast scanning speeds of 25 pages per minute, and automatic image correcting the Fujitsu ScanSnap iX500 A4 duplex Wi-Fi scanner should speed up the amount of time it takes to scan documents.

One of the cooler features of the scanner is the business card scanning software that's bundled with the scanner. The software allows you to scan a swath of buisness cards in one go and automatically add that data to an excel spreadsheet or salesforce.

The coolest feature of the scanner has to be the fact that it can scan images directly to your tablet, phone, or mobile device via Wi-Fi. The connectivity is two-way and also allows you to control the scanner using your mobile device.