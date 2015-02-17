Mobile sports commenting app BreatheSport confirms new signings

BreatheSport, a mobile app that brings comments from fans, celebrities and sportspeople from around the world to the palm of your hand, has announced that four more sport personalities will be joining the team.

“TV pundits, Gary Lineker, Gary Neville and Will Greenwood join superstar cricketer Kevin Pietersen in the new BreatheSport mobile community,” it says in the press release.

The announcement comes as BreatheSport gets ready to comment live on the Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, taking place tonight.

Co-founder, Barry Houlihan says: “We’re thrilled to have added four of the biggest names from the sporting world to our mobile community. Having Gary Lineker, Gary Neville, Will Greenwood and Kevin Pietersen on-board makes BreatheSport an even stronger offering for sports fans.

“We’re not looking to rival Twitter or existing sports content providers. If anything, we complement them. Our focus is on offering fans a free and authentic concentrated experience whether they are a teenage League One football season ticket holder or a long standing lover of cricket,” he said.

Gary Lineker added how he was never “shy about offering my opinion, but it’s exciting for me to join the debate on other sports”.

He said: “I’m looking forward to developing the BreatheSport business with our sports personality partners.”

BreatheSport offers real-time responses to breaking news, live events and celebrity reaction from across the sporting world. Currently it boasts over 150 sports personalities.

The app is available for download at the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store, as well as through the official website, BreatheSport.com.

