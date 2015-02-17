Google sets sights on Chinese developers with new video channel

Google has started a localised YouTube channel in China, aimed at developers in that country.

The US search giant wants to boost Chinese developers into creating more content for the Android OS, which is the most popular mobile OS - in the most populous country in the world.

The new channel, announced on Monday, will help developers bring more Chinese-made apps to the market, and Google wants to help them by uploading various tutorial clips. Some of them will have Chinese subtitles, while others will be spoken in Mandarin Chinese.

As published on the Google Developers blog, the volunteers in Google Developers Group community in the city of Nanyang played a big role in translating English videos into Chinese, and the number of tutorials posted is expected to grow.

“Over time, we will produce more Chinese language original content, as well as continue leveraging GDG volunteers in China to add more Chinese captioned English videos from Google Developer Channel, to serve the learning needs from developers,” it says in the blog post.

Unlike Apple, whose store is thriving under the Chinese sun, Google has had a pretty unloving relationship with the Chinese government.

Google is one of the few services to provide uncensored search results, and that is something that didn’t sit well with the Chinese government.

It could mean that anti-government websites and articles could pop up in the search results, which is why the government blocked all Google services in 2014.

However, the Chinese still manage to use Google’s services through paid VPN networks.