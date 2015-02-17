IBM announces storage management software, promises £650 million investment

Tech giants IBM today unveiled IBM Spectrum Storage, a new storage software portfolio designed to address data storage inefficiencies.

The portfolio is aimed to change the economics of storage with a “layer of intelligent software”.

The software creates a “data footprint”, which stores data at the optimal cost, thus maximising performance and security.

The Spectrum Storage incorporates more than 700 patents to help users move massive amounts of data fast and easy, from a single dashboard.

According to IBM: “The software helps clients move data to the right location, at the right time, from flash storage for fast access to tape and cloud for the lowest cost”.

Aside from the new software portfolio, IBM also announced it will be investing more than $1 billion (£651.4 million) in its storage software portfolio over the next five years.

The investment will focus on R&D of new cloud storage software, object storage and open standard technologies including OpenStack.

“A new approach is needed to help clients address the cost and complexity driven by tremendous data growth. Traditional storage is inefficient in today’s world where the value of each piece of data is changing all the time,” said Tom Rosamilia, senior vice president, IBM Systems.

“IBM is revolutionising storage with our Spectrum Storage software that helps clients to more efficiently leverage their hardware investments to extract the full business value of data.”

IBM’s Spectrum Storage portfolio can centrally manage more than 300 different storage devices and yottabytes of data. This device interoperability is the broadest in the industry – incorporating both IBM and non-IBM hardware and tape systems.

IBM Spectrum Storage can help reduce storage costs up to 90 per cent in certain environments by automatically moving data onto the most economical storage device – either from IBM or non-IBM flash, disk and tape systems.

In addition to Spectrum Accelerate, IBM Spectrum Storage portfolio includes key storage software such as Spectrum Virtualize, Spectrum Scale, Spectrum Control, Spectrum Protect and Spectrum Archive.