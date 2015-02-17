Key iPhone designer had a hand in new Star Wars lightsaber

An iPhone designer had his little fingers dipped into the sweet juices of the next Star Wars movie.
I don't know whether you noticed or not, but the (not so) new trailer to Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens shows a lightsaber somewhat different to what we’re used to in the Star Wars series.
I, for one, didn’t notice. But that’s probably because I’m a boring individual with very little interest in the Star Wars series.
Anyway, in the trailer we can see a crossguard lightsaber which has more of a burning effect than a steady beam of light.
The (subtle) change was the brainchild of Jonathan Ive, Apple’s lead designer.
He was the one to give JJ Abrams a couple of pointers on the lightsaber’s design.
According to a post on the Newyorker’s website, the two met “at a boozy dinner party in New York”, and Ive ‘made what Abrams recalled as “very specific” suggestions about the design of lightsabres’.
“It was just a conversation,” Ive said, but added that the unevenness of the lightsaber was in part, his doing: “I thought it would be interesting if it were less precise, and just a little bit more spitty.”
A redesigned weapon could be “more analogue and more primitive, and I think, in that way, somehow more ominous.”
The strangest thing about the whole deal is that such an idea came from an Apple designer – a company known for its sleek, clean and futuristic look, with curvy edges and simple colours.