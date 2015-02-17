Sony Xperia E4 budget smartphone now available for UK pre-order

Sony’s Xperia E4 handset is now up for pre-order in the UK, following the company revealing the device a week ago.

At the time, we didn’t know the price and were speculating about how cheap Sony would go with this budget effort – and the good news is, pretty cheap. Indeed, the Xperia E4 is up for pre-order with online retailer Clove, priced at £99 including VAT (spotted by Trusted Reviews).

That said, the retailer does note the “official price” is to be confirmed. Clove also states that the first stock will ship in late March, so you’ll still have a bit of a wait to get your hands on one of these phones.

In terms of spec, the Xperia E4 boasts a 5in display with a 960 x 540 resolution, and there’s a 1.3GHz quad-core CPU on board backed with 1GB of RAM. It offers 8GB of storage, and twin cameras, 5 megapixel on the rear, and a 2 megapixel snapper on the front.

Upon revelation, Sony made a fair old song and dance about the design being more premium than the average budget handset – so hopefully this will bear out, and it should be a nice little smartphone for those looking to avoid bank breakage. A two day battery life was another boasting point.