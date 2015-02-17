Biometric fingerprint sensors coming to Windows 10

Microsoft wants to move away from passwords in the near future, following various hacks that have started with leaked username and password credentials.

One of the newer ways to sign-in is through a fingerprint and earlier today Microsoft announced support for FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) on Windows 10.

This could be a huge boon for businesses that want to use more secure sign-in methods, a fingerprint or retina scan is almost impossible to copy and using third-party scanners makes it possible for almost any device to be compatible.

"Transitioning away from passwords and to a stronger form of identity is one of the great challenges that we face in online computing, and we believe FIDO authentication, which is the subject of great discussion here at the White House summit, is the pathway to success," said Group Program Manager at Microsoft Corporation Dustin Ingalls.

Apple opened the floodgates to new investments in fingerprint sensors with Touch ID, acquiring AuthenTec to make it happen. The current issue is finding a fingerprint provider with the same clout as AuthenTec, who used to be the best-in-class before the acquisition.

Some Windows 8.1 devices provide fingerprint sensors on the device itself, removing the need for a third-party sensor, but if a business wants to implement the technology it will need to acquire USB sensors or create a CYOD (choose your own device) program.

The fingerprint technology will not only be used to unlock the Windows 10 device, but will work on an app-by-app basis, meaning users will need to scan their fingerprint again for Office 365, Salesforce, Citrix, Box, Concur.