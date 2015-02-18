100 Mars One applicants chosen, but critics claim it will never succeed

The Mars One mission has its final 100 candidates, selected from a pool of 202,586 original applicants, with the final destination of a one way trip to Mars.

Big Brother producer Endemol will follow the candidates through space training, hopefully gaining enough TV exposure to fund the mission into space.

The 100 candidates - 39 from US, 31 from Europe, 16 from Asia, seven from Africa and seven from Australia - will be whittled down to a final 40 who will take the trip to Mars.

Even though the reality show should bring some advertising revenue to the mission, several analysts and space experts see Mars One as an impossible task.

The average price for a trip to Mars is £4 billion on its own, without thinking about sustainable food and water. Mars One wants to continue the mission after getting people to the Red Planet, which will mean fast communication also needs to be established.

"I fear it's going to be a little disillusioning for people because it's presented as if it's going to happen and so all those people are excited," Commander Chris Hadfield told American magazine Matter.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also criticised the idea of Mars One, claiming the group would need self-sustaining rockets and the ability to send multiple cargo-rockets to keep the group alive.

The Dutch entrepreneur in charge of the mission Bars Lansdorp claims there should be no problems with the current scheme, despite heavy criticism from space experts.

Most space experts claim in the next 10 years there will be humans on Mars, but those projections are around the 2020-2024 time scale, much later than Mars One's goal.