Barcelona is the ‘smartest’ city of 2015

Barcelona has been named the ‘smartest city’ in the world for 2015.

Juniper Research has revealed the top ranking smart cities globally for 2015 on Wednesday, and Barcelona came out on top, right before New York, London, Nice and Singapore.

Juniper’s Smart City Rankings have been compiled following an analysis of each city’s ‘smart’ capabilities, with particular focus on their use of smart grids, smart traffic management and smart street lighting, alongside aspects such as technological capability and social cohesion, among others.

The research has shown that Barcelona performed consistently well across all metrics and serves as an exciting model of success from which others can learn.

New York and London excel in areas like technological capability and willingness to engage with citizens through open data, but they still need to implement more environmentally positive projects, the research finds.

Juniper’s latest report, Smart Cities: Strategies, Energy, Emissions & Cost Savings 2014-2019, has found that smart grid initiatives could save $10.7 billion (£7 billion) annually by 2019, through a combination of reduced energy consumptions and emission reductions in ‘smart’ cities.

However, “issues such as grid cyber security and winning over the consumer where smart metering is concerned still need to be addressed”, added author Steffen Sorrell.

“Education is key – certainly in terms of stakeholder information sharing as well as promoting the full benefits of a smart grid beyond a vague notion of a reduction in energy bills.”

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry.