Birdman to win Oscar for Best Picture, according to Bing

As usual, Bing is again drawing attention to itself, the same way owners of Paul the Octopus had drawn attention to themselves before the football World Cup in 2010.

It published its predictions for the upcoming 87th Academy awards, taking place on 22 February 2015 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

So typing 'oscar nominations' into Bing's search engine gives not only search results, but also predictions on who might win what. According to the engine, Birdman will win the Oscar for Best picture, Eddie Redmayne will be crowned Best actor, while Juliane Moore should get the award for Best actress.

Richard Linklater will get the award for Best Director, while Interstellar gets the award for the visual effects.

This is not the first time Bing has decided to predict outcomes of certain events.

It correctly predicted the outcome of the Scottish referendum which took place last year, as well as most FIFA World Cup 2014 games.

It also correctly predicted the winner of this year's NFL, but then again, so did EA sports.

"You can use our experience to explore more about the films, actors, directors, songs and cinematographers nominated for these awards. You can also watch trailers, and even find nominated songs to listen to,“ it says on the Bing blog.

Microsoft's virtual assistant Cortana also made her predictions about the Oscars, obviously, being powered by Bing's search engine.

All it takes is to ask her who will win the Oscar in which category, and she'll say who, and explain exactly why.

Let's wait a few more days and see if she's right.