Business mentoring network BTube launched today

A new network aimed at helping young businessmen and businesswomen has been unveiled today.

The new business content network, called BTube, is a brainchild of Spirit Digital Media, the group behind Jamie Oliver’s immensely successful FoodTube channel on Youtube.

BTube's content includes how-to guides, top tips and stories from Britain’s leading business experts.

The network’s content guides businesses through the growth life cycle; from start-up, to scale-up, international trading and merger and acquisitions.

Those presenting and developing content for the videos are experts within their chosen fields, offering real insights into how to overcome common business challenges, from how to secure seed financing through to navigating multi-national M&As.

BTube is comprised of a dedicated YouTube Channel, a website and syndication program. It features themed online channels of video content with business luminaries such as Kelly Hoppen MBE, Yasmina Siadatan and Kate Burns.

Direct Line for Business, ICAW, Start-up Loans and Centre for Entrepreneurship, have all signed up with BTube.

BTube's plans for this year are ambitious ones: It's aim for 15 million YouTube views, 10 million website impressions and the creation of 300+ videos.

Spirit Digital Media CEO Peter Cowley said the goal of the network is to help business owners overcome difficulties:

“Business owners and operators need fast access to accurate information to help overcome the difficult hurdles that starting and running a company can throw at you. BTube provides accessible video content from leading industry experts who understand the real issues in key vertical markets.“

The network can be accessed via the YouTube portal, or the network’s website, www.btubenewtork.com.