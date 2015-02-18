Daily deal: NETGEAR EX6200-100UKS AC1200 gigabit WiFi range extender £67.99

I hope you all enjoyed your fair share of pancakes yesterday and have officially started your lent challenge. Hopefully you haven't given up your tech habit, as today we've found the NETGEAR EX6200-100UKS AC1200 802.11ac dual band gigabit WiFi range extender reduced from £97.16 to £67.99.

The NETGEAR EX6200-100UKS WiFi range extender is part of the new wave of WiFi range extenders that don't require complex configuration processes to get them up and running. It's as simple as plugging the WiFi range extender and following a few basic steps to get the extender up and running.

NETGEAR has incorporated FastLane technology into this WiFi extender, this means that it can seamlessly transfer data on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz standards at the same time. This makes it ideal for tasks that require a constant high-speed connection, such as HD video calling or process heavy SaaS applications.

The NETGEAR EX6200-100UKS WiFi range extender also uses Beamforming+ technology which directs the WiFi signal directly to devices, rather than just radiating the WiFi signal out into the atmosphere. This essentially 'pairs' the device with the extender to maximise Wi-Fi signal.

Lastly the NETGEAR EX6200-100UKS WiFi range extender has five gigabit ethernet ports allowing the WiFi range extender to also work as a switch, of sorts.