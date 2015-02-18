Driverless cars: new survey isn’t so keen on them

There’s been another poll conducted looking into how UK citizens view driverless cars now that testing has started in our country.

And this survey, from Uswitch.com (as reported by the Press Association), found that 48 per cent would be unwilling to travel as a passenger in a driverless vehicle.

Of course, that means 52 per cent would be okay with the idea – but that’s a bit less than the other recent survey we reported on, from Digital Spy, in which 59 per cent were fine with the idea of travelling in a self-driving motor. The Digital Spy survey had a more positive slant because while 29 per cent of the remaining respondents wouldn’t trust a driverless car right now, they said they’d consider it as a mode of transport in the future.

On the other hand, with this Uswitch.com survey, 16 per cent said they were “horrified” by the entire concept, and 35 per cent felt that these new vehicles were going to push up their insurance premiums.

It’s certainly a less positive result than the Digital Spy survey overall, but which questions are asked, and how they’re phrased, can always have an impact on these things. It would seem the balance is still tipped in favour of driverless cars, though, for now.

The insurance issue is one that will be tackled in the four trials which are taking place across the UK – they’re not just looking into real-world driving issues with the vehicles, but also the legal and insurance implications.