Google opens up paid apps for 12 new countries

Google has opened up the ability to sell apps on its Play Store for a further 12 countries.

Developers in these nations will now be able to open a merchant account in order to be able to directly charge for their wares – previously, these devs could of course make apps and have them in the store, but only as free apps (with no in-app purchasing).

The countries now supported include some from Europe, and are namely: Bahrain, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Honduras, Jamaica, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, and Panama.

This new development was spotted by Android Police, and it means that in total, 74 countries now allow devs to register for merchant accounts – half of the 152 nations where Google allows developer registration.

The app economy of the above nations will doubtless see a big uptick, as developers rush to get their apps on the store and actually make some direct money from them, aside from advertising which previously sustained them.

Speaking of the app economy, we also just heard this morning that the UK’s totalled over £4 billion last year – and is expected to expand many times over in the coming decade, according to figures from App Annie.

Games are the most popular apps, with Candy Crush leading the charge to remove notes from peoples’ wallets.