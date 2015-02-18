Jamie Oliver website hack: Industry analysis

Following the news that Jamie Oliver's website suffered a malware issue today, several industry experts have offered their thoughts and opinions.

Steven Harrison, lead technologist at Exponential-e

"This latest infringement demonstrates that system administrators and network operators can’t rely on end-users to maintain their own security.

"Modern malware is cloaked in a veil of legitimacy with users unknowingly granting hackers permission with every click-and-action. As a result, more needs to be done to counter today’s threats in an active yet automatic way.

"Gone are the days when the primary aims of cybercriminals were mischief and disruption. The use of a well-known site to push malware to users is a perfect example of the financial motives behind acts of cybercrime.

"Up-to-date antivirus and the latest patches belies the real seriousness of modern malware that often cannot be stopped by signature based security solutions alone.

"Instead, our entire approach to security in IT needs to evolve to one where we identify the good things and then fight back against everything else."

David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky Lab

"The news that Jamie Oliver’s website has been hacked is yet another reminder of how careful everyone needs to be when using the Internet.

"Many people have potentially been exposed to malicious software by simply clicking on something that looks legitimate. The trouble is, to the untrained eye, it can be nearly impossible to tell what’s legitimate and what’s not, no matter how aware people think they are.

"This incident highlights the need for everyone to install comprehensive Internet security software that will protect them wherever they go on the Internet, because even legitimate and trusted web sites, such as this one, can be compromised if attackers find a way to implant their code and redirect people to an infected website.

"It’s also another reminder that cybercriminals are not only after information from large organisations, they also chase information from consumers."

Carl Leonard, principal security analyst at Websense

“Seeking the perfect pancake mix on Shrove Tuesday could have led you to your favourite celebrity chef for the perfect batter recipe.

"Malware authors want to dish up more than unsuspecting victims bargained for, and only host their code on these popular sites for just a brief moment to capture a large footfall.

"The code can come back at any moment if webmasters are not prepared.

“If end users are browsing to such sites, companies need to ensure they have the perfect recipe for detection of known malware and exploits kits, combined with real-time analysis of outliers; ensuring that threats hosted on the far-reaching corners of the web are stopped in their tracks."

Image Credit: Twitter/JamieOliver