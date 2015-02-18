LG laments limitations of smartphone form factors

LG is known for stretching the boundaries on smartphones. It was one of the first to delve into 'phablet' and curved display markets, and has been active in the wearables space since the inception of Android Wear.

However, it is beginning to become apparent that the limitations on smartphones will lead to a halt in innovation, since ideas like transparent and foldable displays seem to be too expensive to bring into the mass market.

“I don’t think we can do much with form factor beyond this at this moment,” Ken Hong, LG’s Director of Corporate Communications said. “The design of phones is restricted by the technology of our component suppliers, so now we can only do what they can create, and they can’t even do very many of the G Flex 2."

Hong claims the transparent and foldable displays are being worked on, but the current yield rate would mean mass production is virtually impossible.

Samsung citied similar concerns with its own flexible displays, instead creating a three-way display on the Galaxy Note Edge, a much more viable alternative to a foldable display.

Even though transparent and foldable displays might be out of the picture for now, there are still some innovative things coming to the market, including 3D displays.

Amazon has shown 3D displays can be mass market material, and if reports are correct Apple is working on a 3D display for the iPhone 7, most likely coming in 2016.

Other innovations like a duo-display are being worked on by YotaPhone, which features one LCD display on the front and an E-Ink display on the back.

This allows users to maintain long battery life and only use the LCD display for things like video and viewing photos on Instagram.