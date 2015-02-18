Raspberry Pi mini-computer surpasses five million sales

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced over five million mini-computer sales from the first iteration of the inexpensive machine in 2012 to three years later in 2015.

Most Raspberry Pi kits have been used in education, allowing students to learn the internals of a computer, alongside being able to code on the Linux OS.

The mini-computer offered an ARM processor, Ethernet ports and various attachments for memory, GPU and other components, allowing users to create their own computer.

The freedom of customisation made Raspberry Pi an instant success in schools, with a very affordable $35 (£22) price-tag it was also available for anyone, whereas normal computers were out of reach for some schools and families.

Raspberry Pi 2 brought even more modules for students to utilise and work on, and the organisation has promoted other coding and hardware development startups looking to make technology more fun.

Education is not the only market where the Raspberry Pi has become popular. DIY and hackers have also used the inexpensive mini-computer to set up their own weird and wacky designs.

It has even been used by some organisations as the backbone for robotics projects.

Even though there are plenty of mini-computers available nowadays, Raspberry Pi has maintained a strong community of students, programmers and techies working on the platform and, with the recent release of the Raspberry Pi 2, looks like it will continue to do so for some time.