Whitepaper: Deploy a dynamic, services-oriented cloud for your business

There is no “silver bullet” in the cloud. No single product or packaged bundle can deliver all the virtualisation you need to make the cloud real or all the control you need to make it effective. Heterogeneous, evolving and typically complex, the cloud requires a measured approach to its implementation and an integrated approach to its many components. A technology such as the hypervisor that creates compute virtualisation is, in fact, only one of a cloud’s many building blocks. When designing a cloud, organisations should consider the needs of the applications and workloads beyond compute virtualisation such as networking and storage—and then evaluate the integration and control requirements across cloud and non-cloud business services.

Organisations should take a holistic approach to building a cloud, incorporating open technologies with proprietary ones; addressing all resources, whether the network, storage or compute; managing physical along with virtual machines; and retaining a focus on the business services the cloud supports. As vendors propose strategies that suggest a single “silver bullet” requiring wholesale adoption of a particular proprietary technology or porting of major business services or applications to their platform, organisations need to step back and consider the long term implications of following such a strategy.

As virtualisation and clouds grow, so do management challenges

For years, server virtualisation has been on the rise, but by itself is not sufficient to give organizations the true agility they need in today’s dynamic business and technology environments. To gain agility, organizations must expand their perspective beyond compute resource virtualisation to include all of the infrastructure resources that support business services.

