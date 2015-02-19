Amazon aims to reach teleportation standards for drone delivery service

The new proposed rules by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to not allow delivery drones have not soured Amazon's spirits for its Prime Air drone, in fact, Amazon is looking for even better ways to reach people.

"Think of mobile phones—they teleport the Internet to us. We used to have to go to a desktop, sit down, and log on to access the Internet," Amazon Prime Air's vice president Gur Kimchi said in an interview with Popular Science.

"Now, it comes to us, wherever we are. We're aiming to do the same for physical goods. Prime Air is trying to get as close as possible to real teleportation - without breaking the laws of physics."

Even though it is not literal teleportation, Amazon is hoping Prime Air will be able to deliver a certain good (if it is in stock) in under 30 minutes.

Not only would this mean super-fast drones, it would mean hundreds of fulfilment centers in each country where Prime Air is available. This could rack up expenses for Amazon, especially if it starts to invest more heavily in the delivery side of the business.

However, if customers need the item right now, it could also present an opportunity for the e-commerce giant to offer more expensive delivery options.

It would also open up even more customers to the Prime subscription, costing £79 per year. This currently includes movies, music and book renting, alongside free delivery on thousands of items.

In the US, Amazon is already pushing for 1 hour delivery in some areas, but the lack of drone support means it might have to go to Australia, China or even Germany to work on Prime Air.