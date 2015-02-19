Apple Watch sported by supermodel on first US magazine cover

Apple is slowly cranking up the hype machine more and more as we approach the launch date of its smartwatch, which is due to hit shelves in April – at least in the US, and it’s over in the States where the first magazine cover has now been revealed featuring Cupertino’s gadget.

Previously, we’ve seen the Apple Watch grace the cover of Vogue China, worn by supermodel Liu Wen, and now the device is being shown off on the wrist of another supermodel – Candice Swanepoel, on the front of the March edition of Self in the States.

Swanepoel is pictured wearing the smartwatch in a sporty get-up on a beach (or at least with the sea in the background), and rather than the Vogue cover which highlighted fashion aspects, obviously this is pushing the fitness angle more. Self mag noted it would focus on the health aspects of the smartwatch.

The magazine also said that the Apple Watch was the ideal accessory for Swanepoel’s sporty cover shoot, and the South African supermodel told them: “I’m an athlete. I use every single muscle, especially my core and arms, when I pose. It’s so important for me to feel strong!”

Apple’s initial orders for shipments of the watch total around the five to six million mark across the three main variants of the device – and the base Sport model will account for half of that number.