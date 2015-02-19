Burger King to trial UK online order and delivery service

Burger King has launched its own delivery service earlier this morning, allowing people from all over the UK to order a Double Whopper without having to travel to the nearest restaurant.

It is one of the first fast-food restaurants that does not offer pizza to launch delivery in the UK, while McDonalds and KFC both still claim it would be impossible to deliver on time.

The delivery trial will be available in eight restaurants across the UK, including Northampton, Romford, Truro, Hornchurch, Gants Hill, Hull, Skegness and Hayes. This is only the start, and if the trial is successful Burger King will open up more restaurants to delivery.

Delivery is free on all orders and it will take orders online and over the phone. The minimum spend will most likely be £10, similar to other take-away services like Pizza Hut and Dominos.

Open hours for delivery will be midday to 3pm and 6pm to 10pm, the trial will last three months and then Burger King will analyse the test to see if it is worth a full rollout.

Burger King and other fast-food restaurants have in the past claimed it would take too long to deliver food to UK customers, despite offering delivery services in the US, but this is looking like it could be the start of delivery services in the UK.

Even though McDonalds and KFC have not made any announcements of their own, we expect it is only a matter of time before both follow suit.