Chef Jamie Oliver’s site cleared of malware threat

The official website of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has now been cleared of the malware infection that threatened its 10 million monthly users.

Earlier this week, security research blog Malwarebytes discovered that a potentially harmful JavaScript injection was embedded into the website’s code.

Read more: Possible malware hidden in thousands of WordPress sites

Rather than being part of a malicious advert, this particular strain of malware was unusual in that it was contained within the site itself. The virus, which was identified as Trojan.Dorkbot.ED, was capable of redirecting search queries and downloading fake updates that would ultimately cause havoc on the user’s system.



However, following the discovery of the malware the website’s operators have been quick to point out that the problem has now been resolved.

“We have had only a handful of comments from users over the last couple of days, and no-one has reported any serious issues. We apologise to anyone who was at all worried after going on the site,” a spokesperson for the site told Business Insider. “The Jamie Oliver website is regularly checked for vulnerabilities by both our in-house team and an independent third-party and they quickly deal with anything that is found.

“The team is confident that no data has been compromised in this incident but if anyone is worried, do please use the contact form on the site.”

Malwarebytes has also confirmed that the exploit has now been removed, but warns that recent visitors to the site may want to run security scans to make sure their computer is not infected.

Read more: Jamie Oliver website hack: Industry analysis

Although it has not been confirmed exactly how the malicious code found its way onto the site, a number of industry experts have speculated that it could be the result of stolen login credentials or a vulnerable plugin.