Daily deal: Lenovo Essential B50-45 Laptop for £169.98

Morning everyone, time for another daily deal to get your through Thursday.

Today, we're featuring the Lenovo Essential B50-45 Laptop, which can be yours for the bargain price of just £169.98.

The Lenovo Essential is a great choice for anyone looking for a new laptop and this price is one of the cheapest around.

The 15.6-inch display - complete with Anti-Glare and LED backlighting - delivers bright, crisp visuals in 16:9 widescreen format and a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels.

In terms of the other specs, the laptop boasts:

An AMD E1-6010 1.35GHz processor

4GB of RAM which is expandable to 16GB

Windows 8.1 64bit operating system

Integrated stereo speakers with Dolby® Advanced Audio

320 GB hard drive

It also includes a webcam, bluetooth technology and USB, HDMI and audio-jack ports.

All in all, this is a really solid laptop and is well worth the price on offer. For anyone looking for a replacement laptop, but doesn't want to break the bank, look no further than the Lenovo Essential B50-45.