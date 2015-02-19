Glint SaaS platform brings employee engagement to the fore

If a workforce is engaged people will be happy and more productive in their jobs, so it's something that businesses are keen to promote. But a

But a Gallup survey last year found that 87 per cent of workers worldwide and 70 per cent of employees in the US are either not engaged or are actively disengaged in their jobs.

In order to try to put this right Californian company Glint is launching a real-time cloud solution to help people succeed at work. It's based on attractive and user-friendly pulse surveys that take only two or three minutes to complete.

Automatic analysis of survey data gathered then delivers immediate insights into key employee engagement drivers like leadership, culture, manager, and recognition. Managers can analyse the data by business unit, tenure, location or performance rating, while protecting individual employee confidentiality.

In addition, Glint's cloud solution delivers smart alerts that can highlight groups with engagement scores that fall below industry benchmarks or company averages, as well as flagging up significant increases or decreases in scores.

"We created a platform to deliver real-time feedback that allows you to drill down into specific engagement data while ensuring a level of confidentiality that employees need in order to give direct and honest feedback," says Glint CEO and Co-Founder Jim Barnett.

"In addition, we spent a lot of time and effort designing our pulse surveys so that they are a quick and positive experience that employees look forward to, as opposed to the dreaded annual survey".

Unlike traditional employee engagement solutions that produce reports with a long time lag, Glint delivers real-time insights that can keep pace with the business. It's also quick to implement and easy to configure allowing companies to get started quickly.

Glint is available on a SaaS subscription model, you can find out more or sign up for an introductory webinar on the company's website.

Image Credit: wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock