Huawei launches Ascend G7 4G smartphone

Huawei, the third biggest global smartphone provider today, has launched the Huawei Ascend G7 4G , the latest addition to its premium range of smartphones.

The device comes with a 5.5-inch HD IPS display, with a resolution of 720p. It’s 7.6 mm thick, and comes with a 1.2 GHz quad-core processor capable of download speeds up to 150 Mbps.

It has a 13 megapixel rear camera with a wide-angle lens and one-second capture button, and a 5 megapixel front camera for some high quality selfie action.

The device also features 16 GB of internal memory, 2GB of ram, a 3,000 mA/h battery, is powered by Emotion UI 3.0 and comes in an all-metal plate in three different colours,

Rhys Saunders, Sales Directors at Huawei UK said: “We are really excited to be launching the Huawei Ascend G7 4G a fast, premium smartphone which perfectly combines style with functionality. With its large screen the Ascend G7 will open up a world of possibilities for people to stay connected on the go.”

Huawei Ascend G7 4G will be available in Horizon Gold, Moonlight Silver and Space Grey from Carphone Warehouse.

The price of the device is yet to be confirmed, but the official press release says it will cost approximately £149.99.

The G7 4G will be available in store from March 2015.

Chinese phone giant Huawei is the world’s third biggest smartphone provider, right behind the South Korean giant Samsung, and the cupertino-based Apple.