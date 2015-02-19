IBM announce new flash storage solutions

IBM announced two new all-flash enterprise storage solutions today, saying the new products give better reliability and higher performance.

The products are called IBM FlashSystem Storage and come in two variants, the V9000 and the 900.

By using the V9000, clients can consolidate their existing storage systems under one management domain, and implement leading-edge virtualisation and storage services throughout, IBM says in its official press release.

On the other hand, 900 focuses on extreme performance, enterprise reliability, and macro efficiency that can be deployed in as little as two hours, rather than the days required for conventional systems.

IBM says it's committed to developing and offering flash-based storage solutions to enterprises of all sizes and industries.

IBM announced the flash storage service back in April 2013.

“Many of our clients are pressured to derive greater business value from an ever-growing amount of data,” said Jamie Thomas, general manager, Storage and Software Defined Systems at IBM.

“In order to unlock key insights from big data through analytics, more and more clients, like Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, are using IBM FlashSystem to accelerate mission-critical applications and improve operations and services. These IBM solutions can offer extraordinary advantage to any business eager to make more, spend less, and move faster.”

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (CCBCC) is one of the companies using IBMs flash service

“The data we’re generating and analysing daily is critical to our ability to stock Coke product on store shelves at the right time,” said Tom DeJuneas, IT Infrastructure Manager for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated.

“We turned to FlashSystem storage in 2013. It has helped us achieve a 75 per cent reduction in data processing, reducing jobs that took 45 minutes down to just six. “