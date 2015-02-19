Leaked benchmarks point to Sony Xperia C4 phone?

Sony recently revealed its Xperia E4 handset (in fact pre-orders just went live), and of course the Xperia Z4 is the upcoming flagship subject to many rumours – but the latest phone leakage from the company pertains to another smartphone.

Phone Arena spotted the leak which pertains to a Sony phone model number E2303, which the tech site speculates could well be a sequel to the (pictured above) Xperia C3 (so it would be the C4, presumably).

The specs of the possible C4 come via Geekbench and GFXBench benchmarks, showing the device to have a 5.2in screen, and an octa-core Snapdragon 615 CPU with 2GB of RAM. The display has a resolution of 1280 x 720, a notch up from the E4 which will make a big difference to the quality (the sharpness should be fine at that level with a 5.2in screen – it certainly is with the Xperia Z3 Compact, which has a slightly smaller display but not by much).

Cameras will be 12 megapixel, with a 5 megapixel front-facer for selfie duties, and Android 5.0 Lollipop will be the OS. It will lack storage, though, with just 4GB – that seems oddly underpowered considering the E4 carries 8GB.

Really, though, all eyes are still on the Xperia Z4, the latest leak of which shows it will use a Snapdragon 810 processor (hopefully with no overheating issues!) and 3GB of RAM, with two flavours when it comes to the screen – a 1080p option and QHD display (the latter of which will, of course, be considerably more expensive).

We’ll hopefully see the Z4 at MWC next month, and possibly the C4 as well.