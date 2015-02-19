Lenovo reportedly shipping adware on its PCs

Lenovo has committed a cardinal PC sin: pre-installing adware onto its PCs and laptops from Superfish, an aggressive advertising program that has many security issues.

Nobody likes when a PC manufacturer decides to add bloatware onto the system through pre-installation, but Lenovo's partnership with Superfish could put millions of users data at risk.

Instead of just offering advertisements on the web browser, Superfish is reportedly creating faulty certificates for websites and taking personal user data, which could be sold onto third-parties.

Moreover, if Superfish is compromised, the hackers could get away with bank and social details. One fake certificate hid Superfish's adware on the Bank of America website, a huge risk for users.

Lenovo has made a move to stop the adware and all older PCs and laptops will get an update for Superfish to remove the program creating fake certificates and stealing user data.

It is not clear what the deal was between Lenovo and Superfish, but it should be noted that Lenovo is not the only PC vendor to deal with adware companies, looking to make a quick buck from user data.

The practice of pre-installing applications is one of the many reasons PC has become more DIY, rather than acquiring a laptop or PC from a known vendor.

Some companies have stopped adding third-party applications, but in general HP, Lenovo and other Windows OEM partners continue to trash computers before users even get a chance to test it out.